Tyla Nathan-Wong of New Zealand, Sarah Hirini of New Zealand and Portia Woodman of New Zealand celebrate during the match against France at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo, July 31, 2021. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, July 31 — New Zealand outclassed France to win gold in the Olympic Rugby Sevens women’s competition with a 26-12 victory in the final at the Tokyo Stadium today.

Fiji followed up a gold medal in the men’s competition with bronze as they defeated Britain 21-12 in the third-place play-off. — Reuters