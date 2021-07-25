Nur Shazrin on right track after two races

TOKYO, July 25 — National sailor Nur Shazrin Mohamad Latif enjoyed an excellent Race One before being blown off course in Race Two of the women’s Laser Radial event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour in Fujisawa, near here, today.

The 2018 Asian Games bronze medallist, however, can walk tall as she is currently in 11th spot overall, with eight more races to go.

The 23-year-old did superbly in Race One to finish third behind Spain’s Cristina Pujol Bajo and Greek sailor Vasileia Karachaliou.

The Malaysian, however, could not repeat her earlier feat in Race Two, which had to be temporarily halted due to bad weather, and ended up 25th out of 44 sailors.

Germany’s Svenja Weger came out tops in Race Two, followed by Elena Vorobeva of Crotia and Line Flem Hoest of Norway.

Nur Shazrin is definitely on the right track as the top 10 sailors after all 10 races will advance to the medal round.

The Malaysian, who is making her second Olympic appearance after the 2016 Rio edition, is scheduled to continue racing on Monday (July 26).

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican tweeted his congratulations to Nur Shazrin, who hails from Pasir Gudang, Johor, and said that he was proud of her achievement. — Bernama