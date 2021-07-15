Bundesliga retain five substitutions, to welcome away fans from Aug. 27

A general view of a Bundesliga match ball during the warm up before the game between Borussia Moenchengladbach and FC Cologne in Moenchengladbach March 11, 2020. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, July 15 — The Bundesliga and second-tier Bundesliga 2 will permit five substitutions per match in the 2021-22 season while away fans will be allowed to attend games from matchday three on Aug. 27 , the German Football League (DFL) said on Wednesday.

Soccer’s law-making body IFAB gave competition organisers the option of allowing teams to continue using up to five substitutes per game until the end of 2022 and the DFL’s Extraordinary Members Assembly took up the option.

Most matches last season were played without fans due to the Covid-19 pandemic — with away fans barred — and the DFL said matchday three was selected for their return as teams would need to get used to welcoming back crowds again.

“For as long as spectator capacity is still subject to legal restrictions, 5% of the tickets for each game are to be reserved for away fans,” the DFL said.

“Once restrictions are lifted completely, there will be an automatic return to the intended contingent of 10 per cent.”

The new Bundesliga season begins on Aug. 13 with defending champions Bayern Munich playing away at Borussia Moenchengladbach. — Reuters