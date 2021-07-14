Olympiakos sign Czech Republic goalkeeper Vaclik

Czech Republic's Tomas Vaclik in action against Netherlands' Donyell Malen at the Puskas Arena, Budapest June 27, 2021. — Reuters pic

PIRAEUS, July 14 — Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik has signed a two-year deal with Greek champions Olympiakos, the club announced on Tuesday.

He is expected to replace Portuguese keeper Jose Sa who has been heavily linked with Premier League side Wolves.

Vaclik, 32, has made 42 appearances for his country since 2012 and has spent the past three seasons with Spanish club Sevilla.

“Challenge accepted. I’m looking forward to meeting my new home and teammates, explore the city and learn a new language,” Vaclik tweeted.

“Thank you, Olympiakos, for choosing me! Game on.”

Olympiakos play the first leg of their Champions League second qualifying round next week. — AFP