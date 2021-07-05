Khachanov ruins Korda birthday to reach maiden Wimbledon quarter-final

LONDON, July 5 — Karen Khachanov reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time today with a five-set win over Sebastian Korda who was celebrating his 21st birthday.
Russian 25th seed Khachanov triumphed over his American rival 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8 and will face either Canadian 10th seed Denis Shapovalov or eighth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain, a semi-finalist in 2019, for a place in the last four.
A marathon 81-minute final set on Court 18 featured 13 breaks of serve before Khachanov steadied himself to take the victory.
Korda was attempting to emulate his father Petr who was a quarter-finalist at the All England Club in 1998.
The world number 50 came within two points of victory at one stage in the final set. — AFP