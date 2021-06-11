Russia’s Mostovoy positive for Covid-19, out of Euros

In this file photo taken June 5, 2021 Russia’s midfielder Andrei Mostovoy reacts during the friendly football match Russia v Bulgaria in Moscow during a preparation match for the Uefa European Championship. — AFP pic

MOSCOW, June 11 — Russian winger Andrei Mostovoy has tested positive for Covid-19 and will be replaced by defender Roman Yevgenyev for Euro 2020, the team said today.

“Due to the unfavourable result of Andrei Mostovoy’s PCR test, the coaching staff made the decision to call defender Roman Yevgenyev in his place,” the team said on its Telegram channel.

Mostovoy was ruled out on the eve of Russia’s opener against Belgium tomorrow in Saint Petersburg.

The 23-year-old Zenit Saint Petersburg player made a notable performance during last week’s 1-0 friendly win against Bulgaria.

A 22-year-old defender at Dynamo Moscow, Yevgenyev was included in the training squad announced in May by Russian coach Stanislav Cherchesov.

Other Euro teams to report coronavirus cases include Spain, Sweden and the Netherlands.

The delayed tournament gets underway in Rome later with Turkey against Italy. — AFP