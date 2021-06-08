Chelsea’s Kepa added to Spain training squad amid Covid-19 concerns

Chelsea’s Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga gestures before the start of the Uefa Champions League final football match between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at the Dragao stadium in Porto May 29, 2021. — AFP pic

MADRID, June 8 — Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has been added to Spain’s training squad as they prepare for any potential fall-out from captain Sergio Busquets’s positive Covid-19 test ahead of the European Championship.

After Busquets tested positive, the remaining 23 players went into isolation along with the coaching staff, meaning an Under-21 side led by coach age-group Luis de la Fuente will face Lithuania today in what was supposed to be the nation’s final warm-up game before the Euros.

Yesterday, Spain boss Luis Enrique called up Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds), Carlos Soler (Valencia), Brais Mendez (Celta Vigo), Pablo Fornals (West Ham) and Raul Albiol as potential cover should there be an outbreak.

Arrizabalaga and the five others will train in what Spain are calling a “parallel bubble” away from the main Euros squad with a view to them being added should the need occur.

The Spanish FA also confirmed yesterday that all the players and staff who are currently isolating tested negative, but will continue to train alone ahead of next Monday’s Group E opener against Sweden in Seville. — Reuters