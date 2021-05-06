Congratulations pour in for Pandelela Rinong after Malaysia’s first-ever Diving World Cup gold

Pandelela clinched Malaysia’s first gold medal in the women’s 10m platform final at the Fina Diving World Cup 2021 in Japan yesterday. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, May 6 — National diver Pandelela Rinong has won widespread praise from fellow Sarawakians after clinching Malaysia’s first gold medal in the women’s 10m platform final at the Fina Diving World Cup 2021 in Japan yesterday.

They said she not only brings honour and pride to Sarawak, but also Malaysia.

Among those who congratulated Pandelela were state and federal ministers from Sarawak.

“Congratulations to our Anak Sarawak Pandelela Rinong Anak Pamg for winning the Diving World Cup gold medal in Tokyo and the first Malaysian ever to win the gold at the Diving World Cup.

“Sarawak is proud of you,” state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said in a Facebook post.

Federal Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof also heaped praise on Pandelela for her feat at the international diving championship.

Federal Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said Sarawakians are proud of Pandelela for her achievement that saw her garnering 355.70 points in the event.

“Tahniah Anak Sarawak! We proud of you,” Nancy posted on her Facebook.

State Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Snowdan Lawan similarly congratulated Pandelela.

The 28-year-old Sarawakian is the only athlete from the Malaysian contingent to win a medal throughout the course of the five-day tournament, which ends today.

In yesterday’s women’s 10m platform final, Matsuri Arai of Japan won the silver after garnering 342.00 points, while Canada’s Caeli Mckay took home the bronze medal with 338.55 points.