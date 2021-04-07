JDT remain strong at the top with easy away win over Sabah

JDT players celebrate after beating Sabah 4-1 in Kota Kinabalu last night. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 ― Defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) continued their domination of the 2021 Super League season after cruising to a 4-1 away win over Sabah in Kota Kinabalu last night.

In the match played at the Likas Stadium, Benjamin Mora’s squad did not have to wait too long for their first goal after winger Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi scored in the seventh minute, before Brazilian import Bergson Da Silva doubled the lead for JDT just a minute later.

Sabah, however, did manage to close the gap through a Levy Clement Madinda 58th minute penalty kick but their chances of making a comeback were made more difficult when Maxsius Musa was red-carded for fouling JDT’s Natxo Insa in the 59th minute.

The Southern Tigers went on to extend their lead through another Bergson goal in the 68th minute before fellow import player Leandro Sebastian Velazquez completed the rout with an 87th-minute penalty.

The win kept JDT firmly on top with 17 points after seven matches while Sabah FC, with five points, are in ninth spot.

Hot on the heels of JDT at 16 points and second place are Kedah Darul Aman FC who came from behind to record a 2-1 away win over Selangor FC 2-1 at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium.

The hosts went ahead through Swiss import Oliver Buff in the 32nd minute, but waves after waves of attack by Kedah paid off when Kpah Sean Sherman equalised through a 79th-minute penalty before import striker Tchetche Kipre bagged the winning goal five minutes later for Kedah’s fourth consecutive win in the league.

In other matches, Penang FC also scored an away win by defeating Melaka United FC 2-1 at the Hang Jebat Stadium, taking them to third spot while at the Darul Makmur Stadium in Kuantan, Terengganu FC and Seri Pahang battled it out to a 1-1 draw. ― Bernama