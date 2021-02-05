Reports: Liverpool’s Leipzig Champions League trip to be moved to Budapest

Uefa’s regulations say the Bundesliga side must find a way of hosting the match or risk forfeiting it as a 3-0 defeat. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Feb 5 — Talks are reportedly underway to hold Liverpool’s Champions League last 16 first leg tie at RB Leipzig in Budapest although the German club said no decision had yet been made.

The six-time winners have been stopped from entering Germany for the fixture on February 16 because of strict entry rules imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Uefa’s regulations say the Bundesliga side must find a way of hosting the match or risk forfeiting it as a 3-0 defeat.

Reports in the British media claim Leipzig are in discussions to host the game at the Puskas Arena in the Hungarian capital, among other options.

A spokesperson from the Hungarian Football Federation told AFP it would accept a request if one was made.

“Everything is still possible but no decision has yet been made. We have to verify certain points,” a Leipizig official told AFP today.

Later Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann said he remained confident the encounter would go ahead.

“I go on the principle that the match won’t be cancelled. In any case, we’ll prepare as well as possible to try and play well against Liverpool,” he said.

The decision from the German authorities also places a question mark over another Champions League last 16 match, as Borussia Moenchengladbach host Manchester City on February 24. — AFP