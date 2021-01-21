Ahmad Faizal quits as PAFA president

Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to the press at the Perak Mentri Besar House in Ipoh December 5, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Jan 21 — Former Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has announced his resignation as Football Association of Perak (PAFA) president, effective today.

He said he took the decision to ensure that PAFA’s financial crisis could be resolved as soon as possible in view of with him no longer the MB, it was difficult for him to attract sponsorships whether from government-linked companies (GLCs) or the private sector.

“It is important for the players and officials to get contributions from the state government and GLCs for their and families’ livelihoods.

“Salaries of players and officials have been in arrears since mid-November 2020 until now which involves a cost of almost RM2 million a month,” he told a press conference here.

Elaborating further, Ahmad Faizal said that according to his initial plans, he intended to give up the post during PAFA’s congress that is scheduled to be held at the latest by next month.

“But I took the decision to resign as soon as possible over fears that the players will migrate to other teams if salary payments are not made soon,” he said, adding that the process of privatising the Perak team to be the Perak Football Club (FC), coming up with the new logo, jerseys and players’ contracts had already been settled.

Ahmad Faizal was elected PAFA president on Dec 6, 2018.

Meanwhile, PAFA deputy president, Datuk Adly Shah Ahmad Tah, who is also the team manager of The Bos Gaurus, also announced his resignation, effective today.

He said he took the decision out of respect for the president in giving up his post for the survival of the team.

“This decision is taken out of a sense of responsibility, no point having a post but cannot do anything to develop the team,” he said at the same press conference. — Bernama