‘Like a Hollywood film’: Jovic nets twice for Frankfurt on return from Real Madrid

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Luka Jovic (left) and Schalke's Benjamin Stambouli vie for the ball during the Bundesliga match in Frankfurt January 17, 2021. — AFP pic

BERLIN, Jan 18 — Real Madrid loanee Luka Jovic came off the bench to score twice in his first game back at Eintracht Frankfurt yesterday to seal their 3-1 win over bottom side Schalke in the Bundesliga.

“It’s like a script from a Hollywood film. The air in Frankfurt clearly does him good,” said Frankfurt director Fredi Bobic.

“We decided before the game that he would get 30 minutes today.”

The 23-year-old Serbia striker, who joined Real in June 2019 in a transfer worth around €60 million (RM292.3 million), has been loaned back to Frankfurt for the rest of the season.

Despite netting just twice in 32 appearances for Real, Jovic came on for the final half an hour in Frankfurt and needed just ten minutes for his first goal.

It was his first game for two months after contracting Covid-19 in November, then picking up an injury, but he struck again just before the final whistle in Frankfurt.

Portugal striker Andre Silva gave Frankfurt the lead before US teenager Matthew Hoppe, who last weekend became the first American to score a Bundesliga hat-trick, equalised for Schalke.

However, the Royal Blues are again last in the table because of Mainz’s 1-1 draw at Dortmund on Saturday. — AFP