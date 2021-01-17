V Shem-Wee Kiong go down fighting in Yonex Thailand open final

Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong could only take second place in the Yonex Thailand final— Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Malaysian professional shuttlers Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong put up a gutsy display before going down 16-21, 23-21, 19-21 to world number seven Lee Yang-Wang Chi-Lin of Taiwan in the men’s doubles final of the Yonex Thailand Open at the Impact Arena in Bangkok today.

The Malaysians, who held the world number one ranking back in 2016, started the final on the back foot before bouncing back to take the second game.

Unfortunately for them, the Taiwanese stepped up a gear in the final game to clinch victory in 65 minutes and take home US$74,000 (RM298,726). The Malaysians had to settle for US$35,000 (RM141,289).

This is the Taiwanese pair’s third win over the Malaysians since 2019.

They had previously defeated V Shem-Wee Kiong, the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallists, at the 2019 Korea Masters and 2020 Indonesia Masters.

Meanwhile, 2017 world champion Viktor Axelsen clinched his second victory on the World Tour Super 1000 tournament since the 2020 All-England after downing seventh seeded Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong 21-14, 21-14 in the men’s singles final.

The lanky Dane pocketed US$74,000 (RM298,726) while Ng received US$34,000 (RM137,252) as runner-up. — Bernama