IPOH, April 28 — Surau al-Karamah in Kampung Seri Keramat, Pasir Putih here, which was built on unapproved land, was demolished in an operation that proceeded smoothly yesterday morning.

District police chief ACP Muhammad Najib Hamzah said the demolition was carried out at about 9.30 am after obtaining a court order from the Ipoh High Court, in accordance with legal provisions.

He said also present during the operation were court bailiff, the housing developer, and representatives from the Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) and Perak Islamic Religious Council (MAIPk), to ensure the process was carried out in line with established procedures and regulations.

“Police took the necessary measures throughout the operation to ensure that public safety and order were maintained at all times.

“Overall, the demolition process proceeded smoothly without any untoward incidents,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Muhammad Najib advised the public to respect the law and refrain from making speculations or spreading unverified information that could disrupt public order.

Meanwhile, Surau al-Karamah RPT Pengkalan Pertama chairman Rosli Mhd Daud said all parties should accept the decision with an open mind after going through a lengthy discussion process, including via legal channels.

“We are now working to raise funds for the construction of a new mosque located less than one kilometre away, so our efforts should be focused on that.

“To date, we have raised about RM500,000, and we have also applied to the Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department (ICU JPM) for additional funding for the mosque, for which the land has already been approved,” he said when contacted.

He added that members of the public who wish to contribute may do so via Maybank account number 5582 7503 7825 under the name Pembangunan Masjid Al-Mukhlisin, Taman Pengkalan Pertama, Ipoh. — Bernama