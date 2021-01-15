V Shem hopes to maintain excellent streak at Thailand Open

Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong hope they can stay consistent at the match tomorrow. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 ― National professional men’s doubles player Goh V Shem hopes to continue the excellent streak with his partner Tan Wee Kiong at the Yonex Thailand Open Badminton Championship which is taking place at the Impact Arena, Bangkok, currently.

The former national player conceded he was fighting with the irregular winds inside the competition venue but they vowed to maintain their excellent run at the World Tour Super 1000 level competition.

“We have to summon our strengths when hitting the shuttle due to the uncertain winds, but we hope we can stay consistent at the match tomorrow,” said V Shem when contacted by Bernama through WhatsApp today.

Earlier, the winners of the 2016 Olympic Games’ silver medal booked a ticket to the semi-finals tomorrow after beating compatriots, Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani 21-16 and 21-19 at the quarter-final action.

V Shem and Wee Kiong started on the right footing after shocking the championship’s eight-seeded doubles players from Malaysia, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, 21-7 and 21-9 in the opening round, before overcoming non-seeded doubles pair from England, Ben Lane and Sean Vendy, 21-11 and 21-19 in the second round.

The young Indonesian doubles pair, Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin would be waiting for them at the semi-final action tomorrow.

Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin had beaten English veteran pair, Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge, 12-21, 21-14 and 21-15.

V Shem and Wee Kiong became the sole national representative in the men’s doubles event at the championship after another national pair, Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yin lost 21-23 and 15-21 to the championship’s sixth seeds, Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin from Taiwan at the quarter final action.

Subsequently, the national squad will perform at the Toyota Thailand Open Championship at the same venue on January 19 to 24. ― Bernama