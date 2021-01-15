Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Sports

Real’s Jovic completes loan return to Eintracht

Friday, 15 Jan 2021 05:45 AM MYT

Real Madrid's Luka Jovic celebrates during the match against Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid September 25, 2019. — Reuters pic
Real Madrid's Luka Jovic celebrates during the match against Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid September 25, 2019. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Jan 15 — Serbian striker Luka Jovic has completed a loan move back to Eintracht Frankfurt from Real Madrid for the remainder of the season, the German club confirmed on Thursday.

The 23-year-old left Eintracht for Madrid in June 2019 but has struggled to make an impact in La Liga since his 60 million (RM294.6 million) move.

Jovic has started two league games for Real this season and had not featured since November because of a positive Covid-19 test and a muscle injury.

“Luka didn’t have an easy time in Madrid,” Eintracht sporting director Fredi Bobic said in a statement. “It was his great wish to return to Eintracht. Luka can use the next few months to find his way back to old strength in a familiar environment.” — Reuters

Related Articles

In Sports