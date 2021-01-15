Real’s Jovic completes loan return to Eintracht

Real Madrid's Luka Jovic celebrates during the match against Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid September 25, 2019. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Jan 15 — Serbian striker Luka Jovic has completed a loan move back to Eintracht Frankfurt from Real Madrid for the remainder of the season, the German club confirmed on Thursday.

The 23-year-old left Eintracht for Madrid in June 2019 but has struggled to make an impact in La Liga since his €60 million (RM294.6 million) move.

Jovic has started two league games for Real this season and had not featured since November because of a positive Covid-19 test and a muscle injury.

“Luka didn’t have an easy time in Madrid,” Eintracht sporting director Fredi Bobic said in a statement. “It was his great wish to return to Eintracht. Luka can use the next few months to find his way back to old strength in a familiar environment.” — Reuters