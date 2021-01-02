Former Australian national player Christopher Herd joins Terengganu FC

According to Terengganu FC, former Australian national player Christopher Herd has signed a one-year contract with the Turtles and is expected to play a key role in the team's campaigns in the Malaysia League and AFC Cup. — Picture via Facebook/TFC

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 2 ― Former Australian national player Christopher Herd has joined Terengganu Football Club (TFC) for this season, the club said.

TFC said the 31-year-old defender signed a one-year contract with the Turtles and is expected to play a key role in the team's campaigns in the Malaysia League and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup.

“As a player with vast experience who had played with the Australian national team and English Premier League club Aston Villa, Herd should be able to strengthen our defence.

“His versatility to play in other positions makes him a good catch for TFC this season,” it said in a statement last night.

Apart from playing for Aston Villa for five years beginning 2010, Herd had also featured for other English clubs like Port Vale, Lincoln City, Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic, and Sheikh Russel KC of Bangladesh.

The 1.73-metre tall Herd is the third import for TFC, after Namibian Petrus Shitembi and Carli de Murga of the Philippines, who last played for Thai League One side Chonburi FC. ― Bernama