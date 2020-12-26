Irving, Robinson spark NBA routs with record three-point shows

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving (11) passes the ball with Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart (36) defending during the third quarter at TD Garden in Boston December 26, 2020. ― Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

MIAMI, Dec 26 ― Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving and Miami's Duncan Robinson each matched an NBA Christmas Day record with seven three-pointers to ignite lopsided victories yesterday, as the Heat stretch their holiday win streak to eight games.

Irving scored 37 points, hitting 7-of-10 3-point attempts in his return to Boston, as the Nets ripped his former Celtics teammates 123-95.

“I'm glad we could put on a performance for everybody,” Irving said. “We're definitely going to continue to progress every day.”

Robinson finished with 23 points, hitting 7-of-13 from beyond the arc, in leading 2020 NBA runner-up Miami over visiting New Orleans 111-98.

“Getting more and more comfortable every day,” Robinson said. “Last year was a great learning experience. We're just trying to build on it. We're happy to get this one.”

Also rolling to a holiday triumph were the Milwaukee Bucks, who had a game-high 31 points from Khris Middleton to beat Golden State 138-99 ― the second-most lopsided blowout in NBA Christmas history ― thanks to a 72-43 Bucks edge in the second half.

“It was just moving the ball,” said Middleton. “We made some defensive mistakes but we made some adjustments to correct those. We just wanted to put on a show.”

Later games on the NBA holiday slate, all played without fans in home arenas, include the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers hosting Dallas and the Los Angeles Clippers at Denver.

At Boston, Jaylen Brown scored 27 points and Jayson Tatum added 22 and each grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Celtics, who had a 54-51 halftime edge.

But Brooklyn's Kevin Durant scored 16 of his 29 points in the third quarter and the Nets seized a 86-77 edge after three quarters before pulling away in the fourth.

The Nets became the first club since the 2008-09 Los Angeles Lakers to win their first two games by 20 or more points.

“We can't exceed our own expectations,” he said. “We know this is a long journey ahead.”

As for his return to Boston, Irving said, “I went to war with those guys. We're going to continue to lean on each other as brothers off the floor and compete on it.”

No Butler, no problem

Goran Dragic came off Miami's bench to score 18 points, and Bam Adebayo added 17 for the Heat, who bounced back from an opening loss Wednesday at Orlando.

The Heat improved the NBA's best Christmas record to 11-2. despite star Jimmy Butler scoring only four points in 16 minutes and not playing in the second half due to right ankle stiffness.

“When he goes down, it's up to us to pick it up for him,” Robinson said. “I thought we did a good job of sticking with it and getting a good win today.”

Zion Williamson scored 32 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Pelicans, while Brandon Ingram added 28 points.

At Milwaukee, the Bucks hosted a Christmas game for the first time since their inaugural 1968 season as they chase their first NBA crown in 50 years.

Two-time reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Milwaukee, while two-time MVP Stephen Curry had a team-best 19 points on 6-of-17 shooting for the Warriors, who were without injured forward Draymond Green. ― AFP