FAM wants support from govt agencies for continuity of national football industry

FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin, who is also MFL president, held discussions on the future direction of the industry with Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Aziz. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Support from all government agencies and non-governmental organisations is very important to ensure continuity of the national football industry, said FA of Malaysia president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin.

He said the national football governing body is hoping for their support by becoming sponsoring partners to the FAM and Malaysia Football League (MFL) which have been badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The local football industry which is burdened with losses due to Covid-19 needs to rise again with the help of all stakeholders, especially the Federal Government.

“We are fervently hoping that the government helps not only in terms of allowing fans back in stadiums to liven up the atmosphere, but from the aspect of reviving the football industry as a whole, including the downstream industries,” he said in a statement.

Yesterday, Hamidin, who is also MFL president, had held discussions on the future direction of the industry with Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Aziz at the Finance Ministry, Putrajaya.

At the meeting, Hamidin took the opportunity to brief Tengku Zafrul on the current situation and challenges faced in tackling the crisis and financial implications in football caused by the pandemic apart from FAM and MFL’s plans to face the 2021 season.

Hamidin said managing football now that combined entertainment elements with commercial value, it demands not only moral support but material as well so that FAM remains competitive internationally. — Bernama