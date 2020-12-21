Hamilton hopes his favourite club Arsenal get back to form

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton wants to see Mikel Arteta’s side fix up their awful performances that have caused the club’s worst start to a season in 46 years, to finish the season strongly. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Seven-time Formula One (F1) world champion Lewis Hamilton is hopeful that his favourite football team, Arsenal would get back to their winning ways after facing a lot of criticism from fans and a subject of mockery on the internet for poor performances.

The 35-year-old Briton wants to see Mikel Arteta’s side fix up their awful performances that have caused the club’s worst start to a season in 46 years, to finish the season strongly.

“I am hoping for strongest season for sure, for the team who work so hard. I think we have a strong team, I am really hopeful of some good successes from them,” the Mercedes AMG Petronas driver said.

“I have being watching Arsenal play for a long time, being with them through the highs and lows. If I can’t keep up with the game, then my best friend will call me every day, to give me all the updates,” Hamilton told Bernama in a virtual media session recently.

The Gunners have been in relegation form recently, having won only four times in 14 matches to collect 14 points to be placed 15th, only four points above 18th place Burney (relegation zone) apart from an array of red cards and two own goals in last few matches.

Despite holding the record as the only English Premier League team to have 49 unbeaten matches, enroute to winning the 2003–04 season which earned them “The Invincibles” tag, a record 14 FA Cup titles and staying in top flight English football for 100 years, the North London club is facing the risk of relegation to second division if the awful form continues.

That will be something Hamilton wouldn’t want to experience as a long-time Arsenal fan, after his own glorious outings in 2020 with his fourth consecutive world championship this year and being voted as BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020.

Meanwhile, Hamilton said he is looking forward to this season’s break more than any other seasons in his 27-years of racing career, after tackling various challenges in the Covid-19 disrupted season, including travel restrictions and the new way of racing by practicing standard operating procedures (SOP) and social distancing.

“It certainly feels different from previous years, being that it is not easy to be with all the loved ones, since we want to keep everyone safe, so no travelling. But most importantly and hopefully I could around some loved ones (for Christmas holidays) which will be good.

“Just looking forward and not thinking about competitions for once, is a great relief as the switch off is the best part of the year for me Winding down, have some pancakes and get little chubby for a second. Watch some movies and not have to worry about gym, competitions etc,” he added.

Hamilton, who himself had fallen victim to the Covid-19, which forced him to miss the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain, hopes the pandemic will be under control next year as vaccines are now available.

Apart from matching F1 legend Michael Schumacher’s seven world championship, Hamilton also carved his name as the most decorated F1 driver, having won 95 races, 98 poles and 165 podiums, more than anyone else to be labelled the sport’s greatest of all-time by fans. — Bernama