Malaysia Cup: Selangor’s win fires up Wan Zack

Melaka United’s Deevan Raj Siva Balan (centres) and Selangor’s Ahmad Zikri Mohd Khalili (right) in action during the Malaysia Cup match at Stadium Hang Jebat Krubong, Melaka November 8, 2020. — Bernama pic

MELAKA Nov 9 — Selangor midfielder Wan Zack Haikal Wan Nor who returned to action after a long rest since early this season is putting his heart to help his team clinch Malaysia Cup this year.

With their 2-1 win over Melaka United in the first round of Malaysia Cup at Hang Jebat Stadium last night, the 29-year-old player is also out to realise his personal achievement for the first time.

“Alhamdulillah, we won the match, thanks to chief coach, Micheal Feichtenbeiner who gave me an opportunity to assist Selangor and the players should be complimented for adapting well to poor pitch condition.

“I would like to score a goal but it did not happen, nonetheless I would do my best to take the team further,” he said when met by reporters after the game here last night.

Wan Zack who was fielded in the first eleven to boost the squad, was reported to be injured in the thigh since the Malaysia League began.

Earlier, Selangor knocked out Melaka United from the competition with goals by Ifedayo Olusegun in the 22nd minute from a Wan Zack pass before Sandro da Silva added one more in the 52nd minute.

The Sang Kancil squad fought back and were rewarded with a goal by import striker Uche Agba in the 56th minute but failed to stop the visitors from advancing to the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Melaka United coach Zainal Abidin Hassan said the loss was disappointing but he insisted his boys played well but were severely punished for a minor error.

“I must say the players went all out and did not give up in the second half but it was just not our night,” he said.

He added that after this he would be taking a rest and would leave it to Melaka United Football Association (MUSA) management to decide on the fate of the entire team including himself on the next move. — Bernama