Rublev reaches Vienna quarter-finals ― in just eight minutes

Fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev (pic) was ahead 2-1 in the first set when 19-year-old Jannik Sinner retired with a right foot injury. — Reuters pic

VIENNA, Oct 30 ― Russia's Andrey Rublev needed just eight minutes to reach the Vienna ATP quarter-finals yesterday when Italian teenage opponent Jannik Sinner was forced to quit.

Fifth-seeded Rublev was ahead 2-1 in the first set when the 19-year-old world number 43 retired with a right foot injury.

Rublev, now in his ninth quarter-final of this truncated season, will face second seed and defending champion Dominic Thiem for a spot in the last-four.

US Open winner Thiem eased past Chile's Christian Garin 6-3, 6-2.

Italian lucky loser Lorenzo Sonego defeated Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/2) and next plays world number one Novak Djokovic. ― AFP