Champions Penang lift Premier League trophy in Kuala Terengganu

Penang players celebrate with the Premier League trophy at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium in Kuala Terengganu October 9, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Oct 10 ― Penang who were crowned the 2020 Premier League Champions 2020 last weekend received their trophy at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium here in a ceremony after their match against Terengganu FC II last night.

The ceremony began with the presentation of medals to players and officials before the prized trophy was handed over by Penang Youth and Sports Exco, Soon Lip Chee to head coach, Manzoor Azwira Abd Wahid.

Also present was Penang Football Association president and State Deputy Speaker, Dr Amar Pritpal Abdullah.

However, the Panthers glorious moment had its shine taken off earlier after Terengganu FC II shattered their undefeated record.

Ghanaian import striker Jordan Mintah’s strike in the 87th minute was enough to secure three points for Terengganu FC II and hand Penang its first defeat of the season after 10 matches. ― Bernama