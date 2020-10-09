BAM tightens movement control on national shuttlers amid Covid-19 scare

BAM coaching director Wong Choong Hann during a press conference at the BWF Office in Kuala Lumpur August 5, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — A total of 127 national players at Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) will be subject to movement control starting tomorrow until Oct 25 as a measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The move is an initiative taken by the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) which will oversee players going through the training routine as usual, but their movement is limited only to ABM and Juara Stadium in Bukit Kiara.

BAM coaching director Wong Choong Hann said players are not allowed to leave ABM except for important matters or for technical issues related to badminton.

“If our players have an appointment with a doctor at ISN (National Sports Institute) they will be allowed to go and this is a matter of players moving between locations A to B and they are not free to go eat outside.

“This is the decision we made in an effort to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection,” he told Bernama, today.

BAM also tightened the entry and exit points at ABM by designating the routes for ABM players and support workers.

A total of 354 new cases were recorded with the cumulative number increasing to 14,722 cases while six deaths were reported today. — Bernama