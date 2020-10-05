Felda United FC to withdraw from M-League next season

Kuala Lumpur players Muhammad Syafwan Syahlan (front left) trying to get past Felda United player Mohamad Arif Fadzilah in the second leg of the FA Cup 2019 at the Tun Abdul Razak Stadium, Maran, May 11, 2019. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Oct 5 — Super League side, Felda United FC (FUFC) will not be taking part in the Malaysian League from next season.

In a statement today, Felda Corporate Communications Unit announced that the decision to withdraw the team was made after the complete takeover of the administration and management of FUFC and its subsidiary The Fighters Sdn Bhd by Felda from September 1.

The primary aim of taking over was to control expenditure as well as ensure the coordination of various sport programmes planned and implemented to be more in compliance with its management, administration, procurement procedure, financial management as well as risk evaluation guidelines.

“Felda wishes to announce that the involvement of FUFC in football matches will be up to the 2020 season. Starting from 2021, FUFC would not be participating in the Super and Premier Leagues,” the statement said.

The Fighters are among 21 M-League teams including the M3 League side, Armed Forces who have completed the privatisation of their teams and had been given national club licence to compete in the 2021 season.

In another development, Felda also confirmed 15 FUFC officials were terminated and they would be compensated according to conditions of their appointment.

Meanwhile, Felda Football Academy operated by FUFC before this would continue to empower efforts to nurture talents among the new generation of Felda settlers.

Felda United who were Premier League champions in 2010 and 2018 as well as 2014 FA Cup runners-up had also advanced to the semi-finals of Malaysia Cup for four times since they were established in 2007. — Bernama