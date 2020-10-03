JDT in seventh heaven after winning Super League title again

JDT has won Super League for the seventh consecutive time after beating Sabah 4-1 at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri October 2, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 ― Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) clinched the Super League title for the seventh consecutive time in swash-buckling style after trouncing Sabah 4-1 at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri yesterday.

With the win, their eighth this season, the Southern Tigers have raked in 26 points ― nine more than nearest challengers Perak (17 points) in the 12-team standings.

JDT still have one more match to go while Perak have two games in hand.

In today's game, JDT got their goals through Diogo Luis Santo (38th minute), Muhammad Safawi Rasid (57th, 81st) and Leandro Velazquez (84th) while Sabah got their consolation goal through Dennis Buschening (74th).

The defeat, however, has put Sabah, who have nine points, in danger of being relegated.

In the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium match, JDT who refused to wait for the final whistle to be crowned as the champions, broke the lull after Santo netted a cross by Muhammad Afiq Fazail before Muhammad Safawi put JDT 2-0 up.

Sabah rose to close the gap after Buschening blasted from his left foot to defeat Mohd Farizal Marlias, but Sabah’s advance was halted when the hosts rammed in another two goals in three minutes via Muhammad Safawi and Velazquez.

Meanwhile, Petaling Jaya (PJ) City FC escaped from the relegation zone after an emphatic 4-2 roasting of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) FC at UiTM Stadium, in Shah Alam.

The four goals of PJ City FC were scored by R. Barathkumar in the 46th minute, Anawin Jujeen (48'), R. Kogileswaran (66') and Washington Brandao in the 75th minute to overpower the two goals by the hosts’ Gustavo Dos Santos in the first half injury time and the 79th minute.

In this regard, Penang crushed Kelantan United FC 4-0 at City Stadium and clinched this season’s Premier League title following a goalless draw between Kuala Lumpur and Perak II at Manjung Municipal Council Stadium.

At the same time, Terengganu FC II edged Sarawak United FC 1-0 at the State Stadium while Selangor 2 defeated Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) FC 2-1 at Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium. ― Bernama