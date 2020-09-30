US Open finalist Azarenka makes tame exit in Paris

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus plays a forehand to Venus Williams of the USA on day three of the Women’s Italian Open at Foro Italico September 16, 2020 in Rome, Italy. — AFP pic

PARIS, Sept 30 — Victoria Azarenka, runner up at the recent US Open, crashed out in the second round of Roland Garros after losing in straight sets today to Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

The Belarusian 10th seed hit 38 unforced errors in a 6-2, 6-2 defeat against a player who hadn’t won a Grand Slam match in five years before her first-round victory over Venus Williams.

Schmiedlova, the world number 161, awaits the winner between 23rd seed Yulia Putintseva and Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska for a place in the last 16. — AFP