Austria’s Dominic Thiem celebrates match point during the match against France’s Adrian Mannarino in Melbourne January 21, 2020. ― Reuters pic

PARIS, Sept 30 — US Open winner Dominic Thiem swept into the third round at Roland Garros today with a 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) victory over American qualifier Jack Sock.

The Austrian third seed will play Norway’s Casper Ruud, seeded 28th, or American Tommy Paul for a place in the last 16 in Paris. — AFP