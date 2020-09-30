Bertens in wheelchair after stormy Roland Garros clash, accused of ‘faking’

Kiki Bertens plays a forehand return to Katarina Zavatska during their women’s singles first round tennis match at the Suzanne Lenglen court on Day 2 of The Roland Garros 2020 French Open tennis tournament in Paris September 28, 2020. — AFP pic

PARIS, Sept 30 — Dutch fifth seed Kiki Bertens was accused of faking injury as she was taken off court in a wheelchair after a stormy Roland Garros second round win over former finalist Sara Errani today.

Bertens triumphed 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 9-7 in a three-hour 11-minute clash which left her in cramps and Italian Errani screaming an obscenity.

Errani, the 2012 runner-up, had a match point but was also handed a time violation for taking too long to serve. At one stage, she served underarm.

The marathon tie featured 24 breaks of serve with Bertens firing 61 winners but committing 63 unforced errors.

For 2016 semi-finalist Bertens, who needed the wheelchair after cramping left her unable to move, it was a first win in six meetings with the Italian.

Errani stormed off court, refusing to ‘racquet tap’ with Bertens before screaming ‘va fanculo’ as she stomped off Court 14 having also appeared to mock her opponent’s injury.

“After one hour, she’s injured but then she’s running around like never before,” said Errani.

“She leaves the court in a chair and now she’s in the locker room and eating in the restaurant, perfect. She exaggerated.”

“It made me very angry, so well done to her but she can win without doing that.” — AFP