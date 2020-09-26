Suarez signs two-year contract with Atletico

Luis Suarez after signing for Atletico Madrid with president Enrique Cerezo in Madrid September 25, 2020. — Picture by ClubAtleticoMadrid via Reuters

MADRID, Sept 25 — Luis Suarez has completed his move to Atletico Madrid, signing a two-year deal with the club after passing a medical following his switch from La Liga rivals Barcelona.

Suarez, 33, joined Atletico on a free transfer after Barca agreed to rescind his contract with one year left although the Madrid side will pay the Catalans up to €6 million (RM29.1 million) in bonuses.

“With the arrival of Suarez, Atletico gets a great goalscorer with a wealth of experience in Europe who has always been characterised for his commitment on the pitch and considered one of the best in the world in his position,” Atletico said in a statement.

Suarez, who scored 16 La Liga goals for Barca last season, had his first training session with Atletico yesterday and could make his debut in tomorrow's home match against Granada. — Reuters