Slim chance for TFC to secure second spot, says head coach

SHAH ALAM, Sept 20 — Terengganu FC (TFC) head coach Nafuzi Zain described the team’s efforts to secure second spot in the Super League this season as slim following the defeat to UiTM FC yesterday.

He said to secure the second spot, they must win all three remaining matches and this could be difficult for the Turtle team.

“Personally for me (for team to secure second spot), we have to win game by game because if we win, then we will automatically be on top.

“We have lost three matches and I think we should not lose any more point after this,” he told reporters after the match against the UiTM FC at the UiTM Stadium, yesterday.

He also admitted that other teams’ performances would play a role in his teams’ efforts to secure the spot.

Following the defeat to UiTM FC yesterday, Terengganu FC is now placed sixth in the Super League rankings behind Melaka United at 10 points. — Bernama