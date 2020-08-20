Spaniard Alejandro Medina to replace Hafizh Syahrin in Styrian GP

Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah sustained an injury during the Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring last weekend. ― Picture via Facebook Aspar Team

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 ― National Moto2 rider, Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah will not be taking part in this weekend’s Styrian Grand Prix as he is still recuperating from the injury sustained during the Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring, last weekend.

According to Inde Aspar Team’s latest tweet today, its MotoE rider, Spaniard Alejandro Medina will replace Hafizh Syahrin, and teams up with his fellow countryman, Aron Canet for this weekend’s race at the same circuit.

For Hafizh Syahrin, he has decided to skip this weekend’s race as he has not fully recovered from the crash at the Austrian GP, but vowed to make a return at the San Marino and Rimini GP at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in Italy on September 13 and 20.

“Frankly, I want to take part in the upcoming race, but I’m still feeling the pain due to impact from the crash, last weekend. The doctor who treated me also advised me to take a good rest.

“I’m feeling better day by day, but it is important for me to prioritise my recovery before thinking about taking part in the upcoming race,” he said.

In last weekend’s race, Moto2 championship leader Enea Bastianini was reported to have lost control in turn one, before dashing for the safety barrier, leaving his bike in the middle of the track.

Hafizh Syahrin, who was speeding towards the turn, was unable to avoid the Italian’s bike and crashed onto it, and his machine was seen shattering to pieces in the air.

The 26-year-old rider is currently in 16th spot in Moto2 World Championship standings with 17 points after five races. ― Bernama