Asian Tour cancels Taiwan Masters due to Covid-19

Malaysia's Gavin Green poses with the trophy after winning the Taiwan Masters golf tournament played at the Taiwan Golf and Country Club in Taipei October 1, 2017. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — The Asian Tour said today September's Taiwan Masters has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The decision to cancel Taiwan Masters was based on health and safety concerns as well as international travel restrictions on players ...” the Asian Tour said in a statement.

“The tournament will now be staged in 2021 in its traditional time slot.”

The tournament had been due to be held at the Taiwan Golf and Country Club from September 17-20. Thailand's Suradit Yongcharoenchai won the title last year for his Asian Tour breakthrough victory.

The Tour, which was halted in March, last month announced plans to resume the season in September with the Shinhan Donghae Open in South Korea. — Reuters