Morbidelli extends contract with Petronas Yamaha SRT until 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Italian rider Franco Morbidelli has confirmed that he will remain with the Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team (SRT) for another two years until 2022.

Morbidelli said he was delighted to renew his contract for another two years after enjoying his debut season with the team, which saw him secure four front-row starts and seven top-six finishes astride his Yamaha YZR-M1 machine.

“I think it’s important for me to continue with the same team, bike and environment going forward as it feels great to work with them. We all work well together and it’s great fun to work with all the Petronas SRT crew,” he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the team today.

“I want to thank them for this opportunity that they are giving me as it’s such an honour to ride for them. I will be working hard to give them even more and even better results than we achieved in our first year together,” said the 2008 MotoGP Rookie of the Year winner, who rode for Marc VDS Racing Team in 2018.

Petronas Yamaha SRT principal Datuk Razlan Razali welcomed the 25-year-old Italian’s decision and expressed confidence that rider, better known as Franky, would go on to achieve greater success in the coming season.

“Franky was always in our plans for the future, so it is beneficial for us and him to be able to confirm that he will ride for us in 2021 and 2022 now,” he said.

“Franky has the potential to reach the top step of the podium and this is what we’ll all be working hard to achieve. We have absolute faith in Franky even before this season has started.

“We are confident that Franky has what it takes to be competitive from Jerez and know that he will develop and mature in all areas through the years ahead. Franky will provide the team with stability and competitiveness and we can’t wait to be back on track!,” Razlan said.

Morbidelli is slated to partner compatriot and former nine-time MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi next season.

Rossi, who previously rode for the Monster Energy Yamaha factory team, decided to part ways after serving about six years with the Italian-Japanese outfit.

He will be replaced by Morbidelli’s partner, Fabio Quartararo, who signed a two-year contract. — Bernama