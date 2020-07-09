Former Singapore national footballer Hafiz Rahim dies after motorcycle accident

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) today expressed its condolences to Hafiz Rahim’s family and his loved ones. — Picture courtesy of Football Association of Singapore/Facebook

SINGAPORE, July 9 — Former national footballer Hafiz Rahim, a member of Singapore’s Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup-winning squad in 2012, has died after an accident in Tampines.

He was 36.

According to The Straits Times, Hafiz was riding a motorcycle when the accident happened.

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) today expressed its condolences to Hafiz’s family and his loved ones.

“The FAS is deeply saddened to learn about the passing of former international Hafiz Rahim,” the national governing body for Singapore football said on its Facebook page. “The skilful attacker made his debut for Singapore in 2011, going on to earn nine caps and score one goal for the country.

“He was part of the Lions' AFF Suzuki Cup-winning squad in 2012.”

It added that Hafiz is most well-known for his spells at Geylang United and Warriors FC in the domestic league.

“During the 2009 Singapore Cup final, Hafiz scored the only goal to help Geylang win the tournament for the first time. In 2014, he scored another championship-winning goal, this time for Warriors, in a crucial final-day 1-0 win that sealed the S.League title,” FAS said.

In his footballing career, Hafiz made over 200 league appearances, having also had spells at Gombak United, Home United and Tampines Rovers.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to Hafiz's family and loved ones during this difficult time,” FAS said.

Hafiz leaves behind a wife and three children. — TODAY