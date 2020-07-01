Ministers’ MCO meeting to get proposal on full-contact training next week, says minister

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said he would also propose that the government allow the organising of sports championships, recreational activities and individual events such as extreme sports not involving body contact to resume in stages. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — A proposal on the resumption of full-contact training for team and combat sports will be tabled at the Ministers’ Special Meeting on the Implementation of the movement control order (MCO) on July 9, said Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

Reezal Merican said he would also propose that the government allow the organising of sports championships, recreational activities and individual events such as extreme sports not involving body contact to resume in stages.

Both these proposals are subject to the approval of the meeting, based on the views of the National Security Council (MKN) and the Health Ministry (MOH), he added.

“This proposal to allow full-contact training will give hope that the Malaysia Football League and other sports tournaments might be allowed to resume in the near future,” he said in a statement today.

He also said the ministry would hold dialogues with operators of private sports fields and courts as well as football and futsal academies soon.

These engagements are aimed at getting feedback on national sports development and proposals to improve the existing standard operating procedure (SOP), he said.

Under phase two of the relaxation of restrictions beginning June 15, the government has allowed sports and recreational activities not involving body contact to resume, both at indoor and outdoor facilities.

They include gymnasiums, badminton halls, multi-purpose sports complexes and snooker centres.

Team sports such as football and hockey and combat sports like silat and taekwondo are now also allowed to conduct non-contact training, with the practice of social distancing of three to five metres. — Bernama