Registered sports bodies get green light to hold AGM

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a press conference in Putrajaya June 19, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — All sports bodies registered under the Sports Development Act 1997 are permitted to hold annual general meeting (AGM) and similar meetings effective Wednesday.

The Sports Commissioner’s Office said in a statement today that only a maximum of 250 members would be allowed to attend the meetings, depending on the room size and social distancing of at least one metre.

The sports bodies must also adhere to the recommendations of the Ministry of Health (MOH), Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) as well as the stipulated standard operating procedure (SOP).

“Sports bodies are also recommended to use the MySejahtera application developed by the government so that members’ health assessment could be carried out for the MOH to take immediate action should there be new COVID-19 infections,” said the statement.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had earlier announced that the government allowed the holding of meetings, seminars, workshops, courses, trainings and conferencences by ministries and government agencies as well as the private sector but subject to the stipulated SOP.

The permission involves a maximum of 250 participants according to the hall capacity, social distancing of at least one metre while all participants are also required to download the MySejahtera application and scan the QR code during registration. — Bernama