Ryu So-yeon donates entire Korean Women’s Open winner’s purse to Covid-19 relief

SEOUL, June 22 — Korean star Ryu So-yeon has donated the entire sum of 250 million won (approx RM881,186) from her winner’s cheque at the 34th Kia Motors Korean Women’s Open to Covid-19 relief efforts.

Ryu triumphed for the first time in her country’s national open yesterday with a 12-under-par total at Bear’s Best Cheongna Golf Club in Incheon, one shot clear of fellow LPGA Tour player Kim Hyo-joo.

This was Ryu’s first tournament since the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open in March.

“I thought of donating since last night. Before the awards ceremony, I called my mom. I told her that I’m going to make the announcement, so don’t get too surprised... she was just as happy as I was!

Since this tournament has a lot of meaning to me and I thought that I may be able to play better if I had a positive goal, I came up with it last night,” said Ryu, who is a devout Christian.

The 29-year old has made a habit of winning national opens, picking up the US Women’s Open in 2011 for her first LPGA title and maiden Major, the 2009 China Ladies Open, the 2014 Canadian Women’s Open and the 2018 Japan Women’s Open.

During her prolific career which has seen her win 20 times worldwide, including another Major at the 2017 ANA Inspiration, Ryu has gained a well-deserved reputation for her generosity.

She donated all her winnings from the two LPGA events in Australia this year to wildfire relief efforts. — ParGolf