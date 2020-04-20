Jordan’s ‘Dream Team’ jersey sells for US$216,000

Former basketball Michael Jordan delivering a speech as he attends a party celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan shoe line in Paris, June 12, 2015. — Reuters pic

APRIL 20 — Michael Jordan’s game-worn jersey from the 1992 Barcelona Olympics sold for US$216,000 last night in an auction that coincided with the release of a widely viewed Chicago Bulls documentary.

Robert Edward Auctions, which sells high-end sports memorabilia, confirmed the sale of the autographed, game-used jersey.

It fetched the second-highest auction price for a Jordan jersey.

Bidding opened at US$25,000 on April 7 and ended on the night of the premiere of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary.

“Michael Jordan is arguably the most iconic athlete of all-time, winning six NBA titles and two Olympic Gold medals,” Robert Edward Auctions president Brian Dwyer said in a statement. “Collectors relished a rare opportunity to own Jordan’s jersey from the 1992 Dream Team — the greatest basketball team ever assembled.” — Field Level Media/Reuters