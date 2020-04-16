Sporting Lisbon cuts players’ wages by 40pc

Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes in action during the match against Eindhoven at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon November 28, 2019. — Picture by Mutsu Kawamori/AFLO via Reuters

LISBON, April 16 — Sporting Lisbon have placed most of the club’s staff on partial unemployment and reduced player salaries by 40 per cent to mitigate financial losses after the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lisbon club said in a statement released by the stock exchange authority late on Wednesday that 95 per cent of its workforce would go on “temporary suspension” or face “reduced working hours”.

The decision follows a move to slash first-team player and staff wages by 40 per cent. The board of directors will also take a 50 per cent pay cut, the club added.

Sporting were fourth in the table when the league was suspended last month, trailing leaders Porto by 18 points with 10 rounds of matches left in the season. — AFP