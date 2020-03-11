Road to Tokyo Programme priority for Reezal Merican

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican speaking at a press conference after commencing his first day at the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Putrajaya, March 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 11 — The ‘Road to Tokyo 2020’ programme aimed at getting Malaysia’s first ever gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this July is a priority for new Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

Reezal Merican, who heads the programme committee, said he had been briefed on the initiative by various parties on the preparation of the country’s athletes for the world’s largest sporting event, scheduled for July 24 to Aug 9.

“At this stage, looking at a few things that are in the pipeline, and based on the briefing, we are on the right track, and we hope the Malaysian dream of winning the first gold in Tokyo becomes a reality.

“We expect 35 athletes to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, while another 26 will qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games,” he told reporters at a welcoming ceremony for him as the new Youth and Sports Minister at Menara KBS here today.

Reezal Merican, who is also the Kepala Batas Member of Parliament, said he would continue the policies implemented by the previous leadership which are for the benefit of stakeholders in both youth and sports.

“The stakeholders in the Youth and Sports Ministry should not be left by the side. As Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin (Yassin) said, this government is meant for all. The same goes for this ministry’s stakeholders of youth and sports,” said Reezal Merican. — Bernama