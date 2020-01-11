Peng Soon looks to repeat 2012 Malaysia Masters win

Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying have booked their semi-final berth at the Malaysia Masters badminton championship after beating Japan’s Takuro Hoki-Wakana Nagahara. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 ― Malaysia's professional mixed doubles pair Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying yesterday booked their semi-final berth at the Malaysia Masters badminton championship here and is looking forward to repeating their home victory of eight years ago.

They beat Japan’s Takuro Hoki-Wakana Nagahara 21-15, 21-18 in the quarter-finals at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil to keep up Malaysia’s challenge in the mixed doubles.

Peng Soon said they had come this far because of their experience and also a favourable draw.

“We have the advantage because we are among the most experienced. And sometimes, the draw also plays an important aspect and it does help us a lot.

“The last time we won was in the 2012 edition but it's still 300 (Super 300 status). Now it has gone up to (Super) 500 and the level of the tournament has gone up,” he said.

Peng Soon was pleased with their performance and hoped to remain consistent to lock the qualifying slot for the Tokyo Olympics.

“If possible, starting in January (to book the Olympics berth). We have to advance into the semi-finals in Malaysia and also Indonesia Masters (next week) as well as the All England,” he said.

Meanwhile, Liu Ying said she was distracted in the second game today but managed to recover.

“When we were trailing 11-16, I was confused and felt lost. Fortunately, I took a deep breath and managed to catch up at 16-16 before winning,” said the 2016 Olympics silver medallist.

On their opponents tomorrow, Liu Ying said no matter who they would be facing, it will certainly be a fierce encounter and promised to do their best.

The duo will face second seeds Wang Yi Lyu-Huang Dong Ping of China.

The Chinese world number two edged Dutch pair Robin Tabeling-Selena Piek 19-21, 21-8, 21-15.

Another Malaysian mixed pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai were shown the exit by top seeds Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong of China in straight games of 11-21, 9-21. ― Bernama