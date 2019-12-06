Jinq En bags Malaysia’s first swimming gold

Phee Jinq En is all smiles after winning gold in the 50-metre breaststroke event December 6, 2019. ― Bernama pic

NEW CLARK CITY, Dec 6 ― National swimmer Phee Jinq En ended Malaysia's barren gold run in the swimming competition at the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines after winning the women's 50-metre breaststroke event at the New Clark City Aquatics Centre, here, today.

The 21-year-old clocked 31.40 seconds, emulating the same time she posted in the qualifying round in the morning session which was the new national record in the event.

Jinq En's teammate, Alicia Soosai came in seventh place out of eight swimmers with a time of 33.24 seconds.

Thailand's Jenjira Srisa-ard and Christie Chue May Mun Ee of Singapore settled for silver and bronze respectively with a time of 31.41 and 31.43 seconds.

Jinq En held the previous national record of 31.46 seconds, which she recorded at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia. ― Bernama