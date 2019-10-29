Warriors bounce back, Sixers stay unbeaten

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives past New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) and centre Jahlil Okafor (8) during the first quarter at the Smoothie King Centre. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 29 — Stephen Curry scored 26 points and Draymond Green bagged a triple double as the Golden State Warriors bounced back from successive thrashings to down the New Orleans Pelicans yesterday.

The reigning Western Conference champions, routed 120-92 by Oklahoma City on Sunday, rediscovered their scoring touch to claim a 134-123 win at the Smoothie King Center.

After toothless displays against Oklahoma City and the Los Angeles Clippers, the Warriors rediscovered their offensive selves in a high-scoring first half.

A 45-point second quarter saw them surge into a 72-55 lead at half-time, giving them a comfortable 17-point cushion.

Another big third quarter extended their lead to 24 points heading into the final period, and although the Pelicans closed the gap, the result was never seriously in question.

All five starters finished in double-digits for the Warriors, with Curry leading the scorers and contributing 11 assists.

Green’s triple-double included 16 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists, while new recruit D’Angelo Russell finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Damion Lee added 23 points from the bench.

Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans scoring with 27 points.

In Houston, James Harden exploded for 40 points as the Rockets outgunned Oklahoma City 116-112.

Harden added three rebounds and seven assists while point guard Russell Westbrook narrowly missed out on a triple-double with 21 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

The Philadelphia 76ers remain the only unbeaten team in the Eastern Conference after claiming their third win of the season on the road against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

Fit-again Cameroon international Joel Embiid starred for the Sixers, leading with 36 points including two game-winning free throws with 5.3 seconds on the clock to seal a 105-103 win.

In Toronto, the NBA champion Raptors improved to 3-1 for the season with a 104-95 defeat of the Orlando Magic.

Kyle Lowry had 26 points and Pascal Siakam 24 points as the Raptors kept Orlando in check.

The San Antonio Spurs remain unbeaten in the Western Conference after notching a third win of the season against the Portland Trail Blazers.

DeMar DeRozan had 27 points for the Spurs, who edged a 113-110 victory over the visiting Blazers. Damian Lillard led the scoring with 28 points while teammate C.J. McCollum finished with 27. — AFP