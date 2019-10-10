Brazil to rejoin MotoGP calendar from 2022

Petronas Yamaha SRT’s Fabio Quartararo (left) and Ducati Team’s Andrea Dovizioso enter the pitlane during the second practice session of Thailand’s MotoGP at Buriram International Circuit October 4, 2019. — AFP pic

PARIS, Oct 10 — MotoGP will return to Brazil in 2022 at the planned Rio Motorpark, the company that owns the broadcasting rights, Dorna Sports, announced today in a statement.

Dorna said it has signed a five-year deal with the Rio Motorpark which says it will complete a 4.5km track in Deodoro, in the west of the city, next year.

Rio de Janeiro hosted a motorcycle grand prix on the Jacarepagua track from 1995 to 2004. The circuit was demolished in 2012 to make way for facilities for the 2016 Olympics

“We have waited a long time for this because in Brazil we lack a circuit that will help grow and promote motorcycling in our country,” Brazilian former MotoGP rider, Alex Barros, told Dorna. — AFP