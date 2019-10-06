Farah Ann qualifies for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Farah Ann Abdul Hadi qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after a spectacular showing at the 2019 Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/KL 2017

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — National gymnastic queen, Farah Ann Abdul Hadi, added another feather in her cap by qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after a spectacular showing at the 2019 Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany today.

The 25-year-old athlete qualified for the biggest sporting event in the world after accumulating a total of 49,898 points in the individual all-around event qualifying round, ending the 16-year drought of the country’s gymnastics participation on the Olympic stage.

Despite finishing 59th overall and failing to qualify for the final round of the world championships, Farah Ann became the third gymnast in the country to qualify for the Olympics after 2004 Athens Olympics.

Tan Ing Yueh also competed in the tournament and finished 90th with 48,299 points while Tracie Ang came in 107th with 47,399 points.

Based on the latest list of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), Farah Ann is among the top 20 gymnasts to head to Tokyo in the all-around individual event at this year’s edition of the world championship.

The 2018 edition of the World Gymnastics Championship marks the first time a gymnast has won a slot at the 2020 Olympics with three countries finishing on the podium awarded four tickets each on merit.

The last time national gymnastics took part at the Olympic stage was through Ng Shu Wai men’s gymnastics in 2004 Athens Olympics while in the women category was through Alexina Au Li Yen in 2000 Sydney Olympics. — Bernama