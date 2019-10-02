High jumper Lee Hup Wei sets new record at World Athletics Championships

Lee made a 2.29-metre (m) jump in the Group B qualifying round at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha last night, which was also his personal best, to qualify for the finals. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — National high jump athlete Lee Hup Wei has proven that the Malaysia Athletics Federation (MAF) had made the right decision in selecting him to compete at the World Athletics Championships on the 'wildcard' ticket.

Hup Wei made history as the first Malaysian athlete to reach the finals of the prestigious tournament, since it was introduced in 1938 by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

The former national record holder, made a 2.29-metre (m) jump in the Group B qualifying round at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha last night, which was also his personal best, to qualify for the finals.

The latest development saw Hup Wei, the 2007 Asian Championship winner, capable of returning to clinch the national record, just shy of 0.01m behind the national team record held by teammate Nauraj Singh Randhawa (2.30m).

The 32-year-old athlete from Kajang will compete in the finals on Saturday morning.

Malaysia can only send one ‘wild card’ athlete to the tournament as no national athlete had succeeded to qualify on merit. — Bernama