Johor focuses on sports science ahead of 2020 Sukma

Sheikh Umar says in developed countries, sports science is an important element in sports development with the emphasis, among others, on proper training and nutrition. — Picture by Roysten Rueben

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Oct 1 ― Johor will focus on developing sports science in the state in efforts to improve the performance of its athletes especially ahead of the Malaysia Games (Sukma) next year.

State Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Committee chairman Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali said in developed countries, sports science was an important element in sports development with the emphasis, among others, on proper training and nutrition.

He was also of the view that sports science would continue to be given attention in the state even after the conclusion of 2020 Sukma.

Sheikh Umar said this to reporters during a visit to the training centre (sports science) and the accommodation for athletes competing in the 2020 Sukma in Lima Kedai here, yesterday.

The state’s first sports science centre, located in Iskandar Malaysia, has benefited more than 630 athletes since it opened in November 2018 with 26 sports associations including cycling, martial arts and archery, obtained services at the centre. ― Bernama