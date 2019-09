F1 to hold a minute’s silence for Hubert ahead of Belgium GP

Track marshals lift the damaged car of BWT Arden’s French driver Anthoine Hubert onto a truck following a serious accident involving several drivers during a Formula 2 race at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Spa, Belgium, August 31, 2019. — AFP pic

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS (Belgium), Sept 1 — Formula One will hold a minute’s silence ahead of tomorrow’s Belgian Grand Prix in memory of Anthoine Hubert who was killed in a crash during a Formula Two race at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit yesterday.

The minute of silence will be observed at 1453 local time (1253 GMT) on the grid before the race gets underway at 1510, according to an official schedule.

A video paying tribute to the Frenchman will also be played on screens around the circuit.

The supporting Formula Three series, which shares the same paddock with Formula Two, will also hold a minute’s silence before the start of its second race today.

The crash that killed Hubert took place on the second lap of the race yesterday.

He had already gone off into the barriers when Juan Manuel Correa, unable to avoid the Frenchman, collided with his car at high speed at the exit of the Spa-Francorchamps track’s fast Raidillon corner.

Correa, who suffered fractures to both his legs and a minor spinal injury, has had surgery and is resting in intensive care.

Yesterday’s Formula Two race was initially suspended before being abandoned. — Reuters