Cori Gauff of the United States celebrates a point during her Women's Singles second-round match against Timea Babos of Hungary at the 2019 US Open in New York August 29, 2019. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 30 — US 15-year-old Coco Gauff advanced to a third-round US Open showdown with top-seeded defending champion Naomi Osaka yesterday by defeating Hungarian qualifier Timea Babos 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Gauff, who made a sensational run to the fourth round at Wimbledon before falling to eventual champion Simona Halep, became the youngest player in the last 32 at a US Open since Russian Anna Kournikova made the last 16 in 1996. — AFP